Coronavirus : Shram Shakti Bhawan sealed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

May 11, 2020, 11:26 am IST

Shram Shakti Bhawan building in Delhi was sealed on Monday after an employee working there was tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a tweet by ANI, the employee was working in the Ministry of Power, which has its office in the same building. The Shram Shakti Bhawan has been sealed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus. All the employees working in the building have been advised to work from home, till further notice.

