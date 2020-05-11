Coronavirus : Shram Shakti Bhawan sealed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Shram Shakti Bhawan building in Delhi was sealed on Monday after an employee working there was tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a tweet by ANI, the employee was working in the Ministry of Power, which has its office in the same building. The Shram Shakti Bhawan has been sealed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus. All the employees working in the building have been advised to work from home, till further notice.