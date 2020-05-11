Coronavirus : UAE reports 781 new cases of COVID19, 13 deaths

The UAE has announced 781 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest number of cases detected in a day for UAE.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) also reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the country. The deceased, who are of various nationalities, suffered from pre-existing chronic illnesses coinciding with the coronavirus, which resulted in complications that led to their death.

Meanwhile, 509 COVID-19 recoveries were also reported on Sunday, bringing the total recoveries to 4,804. It is the highest number of recoveries reported in the county so far.