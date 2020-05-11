Covid-19: Lockdown extended to May 31

The lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus has been extended in capital city of Russia, Moscow. The Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin announced this.

The lockdown has been extended up to May 31. Lowdown has been imposed on Moscow on March 30. The residents of the city was allowed to leave their homes for shopping, to walk dogs or to travel to essential jobs with a permit.

“The self-isolation regime of citizens will be extended until May 31.It’s still too early to open restaurants, theaters and sport facilities”, said ” Sobyanin. Companies in Moscow involved in industry and construction would be allowed to resume work on May 12.

Russia now ranks fourth in the overall number of reported virus cases in Europe and fifth in the world. Coronavirus cases have been registered in all of Russia’s 85 regions with Moscow the epicenter of the pandemic. Till now 92,676 infections has been reported in Moscow.