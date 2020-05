174 new coronavirus cases has been confirmed in Oman. This was reported on Monday by the state news agency ONA quoting the Health Ministry in the country.

The newly diagnosed cases comprise 36 Omanis and 138 foreigners. The total number of Covid-19 positive cases reached at 3573. In the last 24 hours no deaths was reported in the country. The death toll stood at 17 in Oman.

The total number of recoveries in the country has reached 1,211.