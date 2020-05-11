Covid-19 Updates: 9 people died due to coronavirus in Saudi Arabia

1966 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Saudi Arabia. This was announced by Ministry of Health on Monday.Now the total number of coronavirus infection in the country has reached at 41,014.

1280 recoveries were also reported on Monday. The total recoveries in Saudi Arabia has reached at 12,737. 149 people were admitted in intensive care.

9 deaths due to coronavirus was also confirmed in the country. The total number of people died due to coronavirus in the country has reached at 255.