Covid-19 Updates: Kuwait reports 7 death due to coronavirus

598 new cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in Kuwait. This was reported by Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) quoting the Health Ministry in the state. Now the total number of infections in Kuwait has reached at 9286.

7 deaths were also reported from Kuwait due to coronavirus. The death toll has reached at 65. 178 more patients have recovered from the disease. The total recoveries in the country has rised to 2, 907.

Kuwait government has imposed a total curfew in the country as the number of coronavirus patients has been rising. The nationwide curfew started Sunday and continues until May 30 to stem the spread of the highly contagious disease in the country.