Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate increases in India

The Union Ministry of Health has updated the data of coronavirus situation in India. As per the data released by the ministry the recovery rate in the country has rised.

The ministry informed that 4213 new cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of cases reported in the country in a single day. The total number o cases has rised to 67152. This include 44029 active cases. 20917 people had been recovered. The death toll has reached 2206.

In the last 24 hours 94 deaths has been reported in the country. The recovery rate has reached 31.15%.

According to the health ministry data , the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 22,171 followed by Gujarat at 8,194, Tamil Nadu at 7,204, Delhi at 6,923, Rajasthan at 3,814, Madhya Pradesh at 3,614 and Uttar Pradesh at 3,467.