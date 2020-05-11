CRPF jawan martyred in encounter with Maoists

A head constable of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was martyred in an encounter with Maoists in Chattisgarh. Manna Kumar, head constable in the 170th Battalion of the CRPF was killed in an encounter with the militants belonging to banned organization in Uripal village in Bijapur district in Chattisgarh’s on Monday.

As per reports, the Maoists opened fire at a joint team of Special Action Team of CRPF and District Reserve Guards (DRG) of Chhattisgarh police who were carrying out a search operation in the area following intelligence reports about the presence of Maoists in the area.

Earleir on May 8 a Maoist leader was arrested in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.