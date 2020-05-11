DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

Differently abled minor girl belonging to minority community abducted and raped in Pakistan: Video

May 11, 2020, 03:33 pm IST

Yet another shocking and incident of religious persecution and violence against minority communities has been reported from Pakistan. This time, a minor girl belonging to minority Christian community who is hearing and speech impaired has been abducted and raped in Pakistan.

The minor girl named Komal Patras was abducted and sexually assaulted in Lahore’s Shibli town.

A video of her mother crying and describing about the incident has gone viral on social media. As per the video the hearing and speech impaired daughter of her was abducted. Although she filed a complaint with police mentioning the names of accused. The police did not taken any action.

The kidnappers named Alim, Bashar and Asim also sent naked pictures of their daughter to her.

After the news of the incident has spread and anger poured on the issue, Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said that she has taken up the matter related to the incident and the accused will caught.

Earlier, 14-year-old Christian girl Myra Shehbaz was abducted in Pakistan’s Faisalabad when she was travelling to her workplace. She was then married off to one of her abductors and forcibly converted to Islam. Earlier in January, a Muslim man abducted a Hindu girl while her wedding was in progress and forcibly converted her to Islam before forcing her to marry him. In December last year, another 14-year-old Christian girl in Karachi was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam and married off to her abductor.

