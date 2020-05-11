Differently abled minor girl belonging to minority community abducted and raped in Pakistan: Video

Yet another shocking and incident of religious persecution and violence against minority communities has been reported from Pakistan. This time, a minor girl belonging to minority Christian community who is hearing and speech impaired has been abducted and raped in Pakistan.

The minor girl named Komal Patras was abducted and sexually assaulted in Lahore’s Shibli town.

A video of her mother crying and describing about the incident has gone viral on social media. As per the video the hearing and speech impaired daughter of her was abducted. Although she filed a complaint with police mentioning the names of accused. The police did not taken any action.

A handicapped, minor Christian girl is abducted for sex slavery in Sandha, Lahore Pakistan. Look at the Helplessness of her family. They are given naked pictures of their daughter. Police know the kidnappers but not arresting them because the victim is a Non-Muslim poor girl. pic.twitter.com/5flBdqwzBc — Voice of Pakistan Minority (@voice_minority) May 10, 2020

The kidnappers named Alim, Bashar and Asim also sent naked pictures of their daughter to her.

After the news of the incident has spread and anger poured on the issue, Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said that she has taken up the matter related to the incident and the accused will caught.

Investigation teams have raided two places in Okara but so far she could not be recovered. Her family released a video on twitter, complaining about slow action by police. Both SP Operations and SP Investigation approached parents of Komal Patras and met them in person. — DIG Operations Lahore (@DIGOpsLahore) May 10, 2020

Earlier, 14-year-old Christian girl Myra Shehbaz was abducted in Pakistan’s Faisalabad when she was travelling to her workplace. She was then married off to one of her abductors and forcibly converted to Islam. Earlier in January, a Muslim man abducted a Hindu girl while her wedding was in progress and forcibly converted her to Islam before forcing her to marry him. In December last year, another 14-year-old Christian girl in Karachi was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam and married off to her abductor.