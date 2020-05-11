Flight services to resume in India soon

The flight services in the country may soon be resumed. The flight services which were suspended due to nationwide lockdown may start in a phased manner. The first phase may start on May 17, reported national media. The announcement about this will made on May 17.

As per reports, the regulating authorities in India – Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and Directorate General of Civil Aviation- has visited airports in the country on Monday to oversee final preparations of commercial flights.The airlines are likely to begins operations from major routes like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

In first phase 25% of sectors will be covered.As reports, all passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app, developed to track Covid-19 patients.

The DGCA on March 19 had announced that no international commercial passenger flight operations will take place in India from 1.30 am on March 23, while domestic flight operations were ceased from March 24.