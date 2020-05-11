Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against UAE dirham

In the Forex market the domestic currency, Indian rupee has slipped against US dollar.In the early hours of trading the Indian rupee opened at 75.60 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee has also slipped against UAE dirham and reached at 20.65 against the UAE currency.

On Friday the Indian rupee has settled at 20.59 against the UAE dirham and 75.55 against US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01% down at 99.72.