Grammy award winning singer Bretty Wright passed away

Betty Wright, the Grammy-winning soul singer and songwriter whose influential 1970s hits included Clean Up Woman and Where is the Love, has died at age 66.

Wright was born Bessie Regina Norris in 1953 in Miami. Sh started singing at her childhood with he family gospel group, Echoes of Joy, and released her solo debut album, My First Time Around, at age 15 in 1968.Wright rose to fame with 1971’s ‘Clean Up Woman’.