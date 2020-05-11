Iranian Navy vessel destroyed in friendly fire,Soldiers killed

An Iranian Navy vessel was destroyed after being hit by a ‘Noor’ missile during a naval exercise on Sunday. At least one soldier was killed and more than 15 were injured in the accident which reportedly occurred in the waters off of the Jask Port in the Gulf of Oman.

Initial reports from Iran stated that the Konarak frigate was “sunk” by a missile fired by Iran’s indigenously developed Jamaran destroyer frigate resulting in a number of Iranian soldiers being killed or missing, according to Radio Farda. Some reports indicated dozens of injuries and deaths, with about 40 military personnel estimated to have been on board at the time.

Iranian Navies report suggests that the Konarak vessel had brought a target to the area for a test launch of a cruise missile, but was not completely out of the way before the missile was fired.

Situations are tense in the Gulf of Oman as US President Trump had given orders to fire at any Iranian vessel that harass it at sea. Soon after, the head of the IRGC Hossein Salami gave permission to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy to fire at will on any ‘American terrorist forces’ in the Persian Gulf that threatens the security of Iran’s military or non-military ships. Iran deems the US as a terrorist nation after the assassination of Qasem Soleimani a venerated Iranian General.