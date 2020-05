Bollywood actress Monalisa is a sensation on social media. The actress has a huge fan following on social media. The actress who is very much active on the social media is always keen to share her videos and photos to entertain her fans and followers.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, is a well-known Bhojpuri star. She also featured in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’ after which she turned her focus to TV. She stars as the prime antagonist in ‘Nazar 2’.