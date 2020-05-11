Pakistan gets trolled for sharing funny weather report of Ladakh ; Watch Here

After Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Doordarshan started to include the Gilgit-Baltistan region and Muzaffarabad in their weather forecasts, Pakistan attempted to respond to India by putting out tweets reporting the weather reports of various places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The country’s national radio broadcaster – Radio Pakistan – put out tweets on Sunday with maximum and minimum temperatures in various places like Jammu, Pulwama, Ladakh etc. However, in an attempt to mimic India, the low-IQ Pakistanis goofed up, giving yet another opportunity to netizens to troll the Pakistani authorities.

In a tweet, Radio Pakistan posted weather report of Ladakh and quoted, “In Ladakh, maximum temperature is -4 degree centigrade and minimum temperature is -1 degree centigrade”.