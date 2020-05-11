Setback to expats: Airline company based in UAE makes important announcement

Dubai based budget airline company, Flydubai has made an important announcement on Monday. The budget air carrier has announced extension of suspension of flight services. The passenger flight services will be suspended till June 4.

FlyDubai has also informed that the company has received government approvals to operate 90 special repatriation flights. but these repatriation flights will be subject to government approvals and passengers should check directly with their embassies for more information.

FlyDubai has till now repatriated more than 12,532 passengers to 19 countries . These repatriation flights were operated to Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Croatia, Egypt, Georgia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Pakistan, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Somaliland, Sudan, Thailand and the UK.

The airline also operated 276 cargo-only flights to 26 destinations, carrying more than 1.65 million kilos of perishables, medical supplies, express courier and essential goods since March 24.