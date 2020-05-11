SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to hospital again

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was on Sunday admitted to Medanta hospital in Lucknow after he complained of stomach-related issues.

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to the hospital for the second time in the past five days.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to the Lucknow hospital on Wednesday.

He had gone to Medanta hospital for his routine checkup, but the doctors admitted him for monitoring his health over some stomach and urine-related issues, party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

The Samajwadi Party patriarch was discharged on Saturday. Mulayam Singh Yadav has again been admitted to the hospital after he complained to stomach-related issues.