Supreme Court refuses to restore 4G Services in J&K,Orders panel to probe possibility

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to pass orders directing restoration of 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir. The apex court ordered a three-member high-power committee to look into contentions made by various petitioners.

The committee, notably, will be headed by Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and also comprise Secretary of the Ministry of Communications and Chief Secretary of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“This court has to ensure that national security and human rights are balanced. We do recognize that UT has plunged into a crisis. At the same time court is cognizant to the concerns related to ongoing pandemic and hardships,” Justice NV Ramana said while pronouncing the order.

A three-judge Bench of the apex court, headed by Justice NV Ramana, also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy, and BR Gavai, pronounced the order.