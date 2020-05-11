This 73 year old’s tik tok video is the need of the hour. See what it is

A 73-year-old woman from Louisiana in the US is making waves on TikTok for her unique videos on the platform that spread awareness about domestic violence.

Flora Young has over 7 lakh followers and over one million likes for her videos that encourage women to get out of toxic relationships.

In her bio, Young said she is a “survivor of domestic violence” and a “lover of silly TikTok’s”. Most of her videos deal with domestic violence.