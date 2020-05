A video of a bear taking a bath in a tub has won the hearts of netizens across the globe. The video was shared by Oregon Zoo.

The zoo explained that the video is of a bear named Takoda. “Tub time cub time!” the zoo captioned the video posted on May 5. Takoda was found as an orphan in Montana and began living at the Oregon Zoo with the other rescued bears.

The video has collected over 91,000 views and more than 17,000 likes.