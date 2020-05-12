Actress Mandira Bedi shares Pizza Risotto recipe video on Instagram ; check it out here

Mandira Bedi and her son Vir’s kitchen diaries are too much fun. The mother-son duo never fail to drive our lockdown blues away with snippets of their personal time on her Instagram profile. On Monday, the 48-year-old actress shared another video where she was seen cooking in the kitchen with 9-year-old Vir by her side. In the video, Mandira was seen preparing risotto and pizza as she explained the making process to her son. But looks like, Vir has a new name for risotto – “Italian khichdi.” ROFL. Sharing the adorable sneak peek of her mother-son diaries, Mandira wrote, “Had fun making pizza and risotto at home! Italian khichdi as Vir called it!” She also tagged her son to the post.

