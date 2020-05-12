‘Bhallaldeva’ of Bahubali gets engaged to Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Daggubati who made ‘Bhallaldeva’ of Bahubali -an antagonist character never to be forgotten in the near future revealed his real love of life in a cute Instagram post.

The actor known for his power-packed performances posted the heart-throbbing moment of his life and proposed to his lady love Miheeka Bajaj, to which she replied with an affirmative node. Rana introduced his girlfriend Miheeka by posting a photo in which the two lovebirds can be seen smiling together. Miheeka is an event planner and designer by profession.

Several Bollywood celebrities Anil Kapoor, Shruti Haasan, and Samantha Akkineni responded and congratulated the celebrity couples.