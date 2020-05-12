Entertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon’s video on lockdown goes viral: Watch it here

May 12, 2020, 11:52 pm IST

The videos shared by Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon  on her social media handle has gone viral. The videos shared by Kriti Sanon on her  Instagram handle  express how she has been feeling lately.

In the first video, Kriti, dressed in an all-denim outfit, can be seen knocking on a glass window. In the second clip, the actress can be seen gesturing as if she is shooting herself in the head, using her fingers as a gun. “Lockdown’s got me like!” Kriti captioned the  video clips.

Lockdown’s got me like! ??????????????

On the work front, Kriti Sanon  will next be seen “Mimi”, directed by Laxman Utekar.

 

