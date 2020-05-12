Booking for bus tickets for inter-state travel launched by KSRTC

Ticket booking for inter-state travel was started by public sector company Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The ticket bookings are started for government approved passengers for inter-state travel.

“For providing inter-state transport facility to Seva Sindhu e-pass holders, KSRTC has opened helpline numbers with effect from Monday,” a KSRTC spokesperson told news agency.

The road transport corporation will operate buses to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. The booking facility is only available to people registered with the Karnataka state government and allowed to travel amid the Covid-19 pandemic.The ticket booking has n April 12 owing to the lockdown.

KSRTC operates services in 17 of the 30 districts across the southern state and to neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.