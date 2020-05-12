Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 81,000 in US

The number of people who have died from the coronavirus in the United States, hardest-hit country in the world, passed the 81,000 mark on Monday, according to a tally by Reuters news agency.

The United States has struggled to quell the spread of the virus, with more than 1.3 million cases. New York has been the hardest hit state, with more than 26,600 declared deaths.

During a news conference, US President Donald Trump pushed back against criticism when asked about the exposure of White House staffers to the virus.

“It can happen,” he said. “It’s the hidden enemy, remember that. It’s the hidden enemy, so remember that.”

Trump said that the vice president’s press secretary Katie Miller, who tested positive, “will be fine.”

Arguing in favour of reopening US businesses, the president added that Americans are dying from drug addiction and suicides as a result of social distancing measures.

“Don’t forget, people are dying the other route,” he said. “Everything closed up, you’re in your house not allowed to move. People are dying with that too. You look at drug addiction. You look at suicides. Look at some of the things that are taking place.”