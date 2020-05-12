Coronavirus : Former PM Manmohan Singh’s COVID19 test result out

A day after getting admitted to AIIMS for chest pain, hospital sources on Monday said that former prime minister Manmohan Singh is stable and his condition has improved. The hospital sources also informed that he tested negative for COVID-19.

The 87-year-old economist was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Sunday evening after he suffered a reaction to a new medication and developed fever.

As per updates, the senior Congress leader is doing better on Monday and did not have any fever during the day.

However, he had to undergo a series of tests and some of the test results are awaited. Singh may be discharged in a day or so, the sources added.