Coronavirus : Kerala Govt plans Airport-model screening at railway stations

With the Indian Railways all set to partially commence some train services from Tuesday to help those stranded at various places, the Kerala government plans to put in place airport-model COVID-19 screening at three railway stations, where trains will halt.

The stops are Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuramrailway stations.State minister V S Sunil Kumar said symptomatic passengers would be shifted to hospitals from the stations and others would be transported to their home districts in specially arranged Kerala State Road Transport (KSRTC) buses.

“These special trains will have only three stops in Kerala–Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.The Railways will provide us with the full address details of the passengers. We will segregate them according to their respective districts and finalise the list of people alighting at the three stations. Those who reach the state will be screened and tested for symptoms,” Sunil Kumar said.

As per central government guidelines, Railways has to ensure that all passengers are compulsorily screened and only asymtomatic passengers are allowed to board the trains.Passengers would be provided with hand santisers at entry and exit points at stations and in coaches and all of them would have to wear face masks.

On arrival at their destinations here, they would have to ad here to the state’s health protocols, he said.The minister said counters like those at the airports to screen passengers would be in place at the three stations.

“We will open separate counters like we have done in the airports.We expect at least 1,400 people in each train and theywill alight at three different stations. The final plan will be made by Wednesday evening,” he added.