Coronavirus : National lab head suspended after goat and papaya samples test positive for COVID19

Tanzania President John Magufuli suspended the country’s national lab head after goat and papaya (fruit) samples tested positive for coronavirus. He alleged that the testing was faulty for COVID-19. On May 3, the President of Tanzania, John Magufuli, had claimed reportedly that the imported Coronavirus test kits were faulty and unreliable.

Earlier, the President had asked Tanzanians to ‘pray’ the Chinese coronavirus away. Magufuli had then instructed the security forces to check the coronavirus kits wherein random non-human samples were collected and tested. These samples included goat, papaya, car oil and other things. The lab technicians were deliberately not informed about the origins of the samples. Hence, when the goat and the papaya samples tested positive, the Tanzanian President said that this would mean that some of those humans who have tested positive for coronavirus, may not really have been infected.