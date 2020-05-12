Coronavirus : UAE reports 680 new cases of COVID19 , 3 deaths

UAE announced 680 new coronavirus cases in a press briefing on Monday. The Ministry of Health and Prevention also announced 577 recoveries.

The total number of confirmed cases in the UAE is 18,878, the ministry said.

Among the newly-detected cases are four families. The ministry explained that the families broke social-distancing norms and held Taraweeh prayers which led to them getting infected.

Three people died of COVID-19 complications, the ministry said. The total death toll in UAE is 201.

The fatalities are from different nationalities who suffered from chronic diseases that caused complications and led to their death.