COVID 19: Now private colleges to become care centers

The Panchkula administration took over a private dental college situated in Barwala, to turn it into a covid-care centre, following an order passed by the DM late Sunday.

The central government has divided covid-centres into three categories, including Covid Care Centre (CCC)- where patients with no or mild symptoms will be kept, District Covid Health Centres (DCHC)- where patients with moderate symptoms will be treated and District Covid Hospitals (DCH)- where severe cases will be treated.

Till now, the Panchkula health administration has demarcated as many as 406 beds for CCC, including 300 beds in BRS Dental College and 106 in Swami Devi Dayal. “Swami Devi Dayal has a capacity of 586 beds. While, more than 400 for now have been used for quarantine, in case numbers of asymptomatic cases rise in Panchkula, all those beds will too be roped in for CCC, taking the total to 886 beds,” said CMO Dr Jasjeet Kaur.

Civil Hospital of Sector 6 has been demarcated as a DCHC with 113 beds. Private hospitals of Panchkula, including Paras, Ojas, Alchemist and Mullana Medical College with a total of 132 beds have been declared as DCH.