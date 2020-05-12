Covid-19 Updates: 10 deaths due to coronavirus reported in Kuwait

991 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Kuwait. This was reported by official new agency in the country KUNA quoting the Ministry of Health.

Now the total number of infection in Kuwait has reached 10,277. 10 People had lost their lives due to the coronavirus infection in the country. The death toll has reached at 75 in Kuwait. 194 more patients have recovered from the disease, raising to 3,?10 the overall recoveries in the country.

The Kuwait government has imposed a total curfew in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. The 24-hour curfew will continue until May 30.