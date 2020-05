148 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Oman. The newly reported cases include 33 Omani citizens and 115 expats. This was informed on Tuesday by the Ministry of Health.

The total number of infection in the country has rised to 3721. No deaths due to Covid-19 was reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The death toll stood at 17.

The total number of recoveries in the country has increased by 39 to reach 1,250.