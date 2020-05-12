DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 173 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Bahrain

May 12, 2020, 06:46 pm IST

173 new cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in Bahrain. This was announced on Tuesday by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases  in the country has rised to 5,409. In the newly reported cases 121  were expatriate workers. 52 of them got  the virus from direct contact with active cases.

The ministry also informed that a 80-year-old Bahrain citizen has died due to coronavirus. The  death toll has reached 9 in  Bahrain.  A total of 30 COVID-19 patients have recovered fully from the symptoms of the virus, taking the total number of patients recovered so far to 2,182, the ministry added. A total of 196,128 people have been tested in the country.

