Covid-19 Updates: 2 deaths due to coronavirus reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday updated the data of coronavirus in UAE. As per the updated data released by the ministry, 783 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus were confirmed in the country.

The total number of cases in UAE now stands at 19,661. 631 cases of recovery were also reported in the last 24 hours.

The UAE has been seeing a steady rise in daily recoveries, with today’s 631 being the highest in a single day. The total recoveries reached at 6,012.

2 People had lost their lives due to the Covid-19. The death toll has reached at at 203. As many as 32,000 new Covid-19 tests have also been carried out in UAE.