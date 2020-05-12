Covid-19 Updates: 7 Expats died in Saudi Arabia due to coronavirus

1911 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Saudi Arabia. This was announced on Tuesday by Mohammed Al Abd Al Ali, the spokesman of Health Ministry in the country. 15,257 recoveries have been reported in the country.

The total number of coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabia has rised to 42,925. Expats made up 69% of the newly reported cases.While Saudi citizens made up 31% of infections.Out of the newly detected cases, males made up 82% of cases and females made up 18%.

Nine people had lost their lives to the viral infection including two Saudi citizens and seven non-Saudis in Mecca, Jeddah, and Wadi ad-Dawasir in Najd. The death toll has rised to 264.