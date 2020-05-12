Evacuation of Indian’s from Oman,Second flight to take off today

India’s evacuation mission Vande Bharat’s second flight from Oman will take off from Oman n Tuesday.

Two flights carrying 362 people from Oman and Kuwait had reached Kochi in Kerala on May 9. The passengers arrived on two Air India Express flights. There were eight infants in the flights, the airport authorities said.

‘Vande Bharat’ evacuation mission is one of the biggest among nations to bring back their stranded citizens in various countries. The government of India is targeting to repatriate 14,800 Indians from 12 countries including USA, UK Bangladesh, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Philippines, UAE, and Malaysia. National airlines Air India and its subsidiary AI Express are operating 42 and 24 services respectively for the repatriation process.

14 flights will take trips to South-East Asian countries-Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines to bring back Indians stranded there.