Genius parking idea of Indian man gets viral on internet

Parking is especially an issue for metro city dwellers, as all lots would be taken by the time one returns home. Businessman Anand Mahindra has found a man who has come up with a creative fix to this perennial problem. Taking to Twitter, Mahindra posted a video of a man using the space under the staircase of his house to park his car.

The 1-minute video clip is viral by now and Mahindra has termed it an ‘Out of the box’ idea for parking the car. In the clip, a man loads his hatchback on to a metal slide and then pushes it beneath the staircase.