Jackie Shroff’s daughter reveals about marrying her boyfriend

Krishna Shroff, the daughter of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has revealed about her marriage plans. The love affair between Krishna and basketball player Eban Hyams is known to everybody and the couple also did not hide it.

The duo had took to their social media handle to celebrate the one year anniversary of their meeting. Krishna and Eban met in Mumbai’s Soho House on May 11, 2019, and started going out a month later.

“Met my favourite human being one year ago today,” Krishna wrote on Instagram. “Even though we started dating each other after a month, we met last year on this day,” Eban captioned the video of the couple’s dancing together.

“This is like our anniversary in a way. We just want to celebrate with you guys. Cheers to you, babe. Cheers to us,” said Eban. “If we were, we would be wearing a ring, right? But it’s definitely on the cards,” said Eban to Hindustan times.