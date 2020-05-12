Kerala Jawan arrested for issuing death threat to PM Modi,Amit Shah

An Indian Army jawan hailing from Malappuram in Kerala has been arrested for issuing a death threat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to reports, the Military Police arrested Mehaboob, a resident of Tirurangadi after he endorsed a comment, which was posted on his Facebook post, calling for the assassination of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

The police conducted searches in his house and seized seven mobile phones from Mehaboob. The Security Agencies discovered that he has been handling eleven fake social media profiles. He also actively participated in the anti-CAA propaganda unleashed by various Islamist groups.

Mehboob has extremist views on certain national issues. On a Facebook post by Mehaboob, in which he appealed to his friends who support the Citizenship Amendment Act to unfriend him, a profile named ‘Manikkuttan Vavi’ commented: “You please shoot Modi and Amit Shah if you get them at close range. We are here to give you a grand welcome!”. Mehaboob was seen responding to the despicable death threat against the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, with ‘love emoticons’.