‘Lockdown 4’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reveals next phase of lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hinted that the nationwide lockdown imposed in the country will be extended once again. The Prime Minister revealed this on his address to nation on Tuesday. The fourth phase of lockdown, he said, would begin from May 18.

“Lockdown 4.0 will have a new flavor with new rules and guidelines. All details will be announced before May 18′, said PM. The lockdown would be completely different and based on the inputs received from state governments.

Based on the suggestions by states, information related to lockdown 4 will be given to you before 18th May. We will fight Corona and we will move forward: PM Narendra Modi #COVID19 https://t.co/PVUzknCKVV — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a new package. The package named ‘Aatm Nirbhar Bharat’ was announced in his address to nation on Tuesday. Prime Minister has said that Finance Minister will reveal the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore.

Time has taught us that we must make 'local' the mantra of our lives. Global brands that are there today were once local too but when people there started supporting them they became global. That is why from today, every Indian must become vocal for our local: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/PKaKqTDZcC — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

The Prime Minister in his address to nation, said that India’s self-reliance depends on five pillars – ‘Economy, infrastructure, system, vibrant demography, demand’. Modi also said that the world is believing that India is doing good in fighting Coronavirus.