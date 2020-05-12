DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘Lockdown 4’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reveals next phase of lockdown

May 12, 2020, 08:43 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hinted that the nationwide lockdown imposed in the country will be extended once again. The Prime Minister revealed this on his address to nation on Tuesday. The fourth phase of lockdown, he said, would begin from May 18.

“Lockdown 4.0 will have a new flavor with new rules and guidelines. All details will be announced before May 18′, said PM. The lockdown would be completely different and based on the inputs received from state governments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a new package. The package named ‘Aatm Nirbhar Bharat’ was announced in his address to nation on Tuesday. Prime Minister has said that Finance Minister will reveal the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore.

The Prime Minister in his address to nation, said that India’s self-reliance depends on five pillars – ‘Economy, infrastructure, system, vibrant demography, demand’. Modi also said that the world is believing that India is doing good in fighting Coronavirus.

