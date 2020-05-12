Man jumps in to speeding Wine tanker to get drunk,Gets arrested for robbery

A California man was arrested after he jumped on to a moving truck that was transporting wine and drank out of it. And he was in his underwear the entire time. The incident is making quite a stir on the Internet, for the infinite affinity of man to get boozed to heart’s content. The truck carried some 1000 gallons of wine at the time.

According to the footage from the truck’s camera, the suspect first signaled the truck to pull over and then jumped out of his car in his underwear. When the truck driver attempted to pull away, he ran alongside the vehicle and jumped on it.

A camera on the truck’s side showed the man running along the side and then climbing underneath the cylindrical tank of the truck that contained the wine.