Mandating the use Aarogya Setu app “Utterly illegal” :Justice BN Srikrishna

Former Supreme Court Judge, Justice BN Srikrishna said that mandating the use of Aarogya Setu app “causes more concern to citizens than benefit.”

The central government on May 1, had made the Aarogya Setu App compulsory for employees of the private and public sector. The guidelines were issued by the National Executive Committee set up under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA), 2005.Following these reports that Indian railways are also implementing the use application compulsory for its passengers had surfaced.

Justice Srikrishna, revered by the nation as a beacon in data laws “It is highly objectionable that such an order is issued at an executive level…Such an order has to be backed by Parliamentary legislation, which will authorize the government to pass such an order”.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra in her latest tweet taunted the Central government that the BJP would next be framing Justice Srikrishna as an anti-national for this comment.