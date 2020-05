Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is discharged from AIIMS, on Tuesday, according to reports.

The two time PM of India was admitted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness. As per hospital sources, Singh developed a febrile reaction to a new medication. He was under the care of Dr. Nitish Naik, professor of cardiology at the AIIMS. The former PM was also tested negative for the Covid disease.