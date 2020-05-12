Mother daughter and 2 other migrants killed while returning home walking

Four migrants on the move, including a woman and her daughter, travelling thousands of kilometres to their villages amid the coronavirus lockdown, have been killed in separate road accidents since last evening.

The woman and her daughter, six, were part of a group travelling between Maharashtra and Jaunpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh. They had travelled 1,300 km in an auto-rickshaw for three days, when they were hit by a truck just short of their destination, in Fatehpur, UP.

In another incident this morning, a migrant worker from Bihar was killed and another injured after being hit by a speeding car in Haryana. A fourth migrant, cycling home, was killed last night in Rae Bareli.

There have been many instances of migrants losing their lives in recent weeks.