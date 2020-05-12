DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndiaTechnology

Oppo launches A31 smartphone with 6GB RAM in India : Price and Features

May 12, 2020, 06:27 am IST

Oppo officially introduced a 6GB RAM variant of the Oppo A31 in the country. Priced at Rs 14,990, the smartphone sale has started from May 9. The Oppo A31 smartphone was launched in February with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. However, the 4GB RAM variant was made available initially. The company intended to introduce the 6GB variant in the second week of March, which got delayed because of Coronavirus outbreak. The interested customers can purchase the smartphone through selected online and offline channels only. The company will also be offering cashback deals and EMI options on the smartphone.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Oppo A31 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display carrying a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch upfront sporting an 8MP selfie camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset that is clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie.

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close