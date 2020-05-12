Poisonous snake enters in an ATM counter ; see what happened next : Watch Video

These days the Coronavirus has created a furor these days, to prevent the spread of which a lock-down has been implemented across the country. People are not coming out of their homes, due to which pictures of wild animals are found roaming in residential areas from many parts of the country. One such case has also emerged from Uttar Pradesh.

Significantly, in Uttar Pradesh also due to Coronavirus infection, the lock down is in force. Today, a strange incident has happened in Ghaziabad district of the state. Snake is seen in an ATM of ICICI Bank located in Govindpuram area of Ghaziabad. Some pictures of this have also been revealed, in which a big snake is seen hugging on the ATM machine. When the guard of the ATM saw this snake, his senses also flew away.

In its video, snake is also entering the ATM machine. Even after the closure of all offices and workplaces due to lock down, cash is often required. If this snake attacks a person who has gone for withdrawal of cash, then his life can also get in trouble.