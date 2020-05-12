Police thrashes migrant workers for demanding home travel, video goes viral : Watch Here

In a shocking video going viral on social media, a Bengaluru policeman was seen beating up a couple of migrants workers, who were asking details about returning back to their native villages. Following the incident, the cop was suspended. The migrants had assembled at KG Halli Police Station and said that they would protest until arrangements are made for their travel to Uttar Pradesh.

In the clip, Assistant sub-inspector of Police Raja Saheb can be seen losing his cool and slapping and kicking two migrant labourers. The incident took place on Monday in front of the police station. Meanwhile, a departmental inquiry has been launched against the ASI.