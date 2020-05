Amid coronavirus lockdown, Bhojpuri and Nazar actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is reminiscing her vacation and being out with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Sharing series of pictures on social media, she misses her vacation time and wants to go back to the (un) lockdown days. In the pictures, she can be seen taking a boat ride along with husband Vikrant. Clad in a floral pink dress teamed up with sheer black bralette, she looks hot, as always.