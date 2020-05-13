Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa rocks social media with these pictures: See pics

Bhojpuri hot sensation Monalisa is a queen on social media. The actress follows a huge fan base on social media. Millions of fans and followers follow her on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAEvGiolxOr/

And the actress is very keen to entertain them. She has 3.1 million followers on Instagram.

The actress always refresh her social media pages with her new pictures and videos. Even during the lockdown, the Bhojpuri siren is keeping her fans entertained by her throwback photos and TikTok videos. Recently, she shared pictures from one of her previous vacations with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_6xSF2lmCf/

“Chalo Phir Se Chalte Hain… #throwback #travelgram #missing #lovely #happy #memories,” she captioned.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, is a well-known Bhojpuri star. She also featured in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’ after which she turned her focus to TV. She stars as the prime antagonist in ‘Nazar 2’.