Renowned Bollywood actor Sai Gundewar passed away. The popular television and film actor was suffering from brain cancer.

Sai rose to fame after his roles in Bollywood films ‘PK’, ‘Rock On’ and ‘David’ . Sai was seen as a contestant in the popular reality TV show ‘MTV Splitsvilla’ season 4. He also did cameos in Bollywood movies such as ‘ I, Me Aur Main’, ‘Baazaar’, ‘Yuvvraaj’ and featured on the reality show ‘Survivor’. He featured in several advertisements and television commercials. Sai Gundewar married Sapana Amin, a fashion designer, five years back on January 26, 2016.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condoled Sai Gundewar’s sudden demise on Twitter.